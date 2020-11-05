Sarah Ferguson, 61, vows to become 'biologically younger' with gruelling new regime Princess Eugenie's mum has vowed to get fitter

Sarah Ferguson has enlisted the help of top-notch trainers to whip her into shape as she vows to become biologically younger.

The royal, 61, is undertaking a gruelling new fitness regime with A-list PT Josh Salzmann and his business partner Wayne Lèal, who founded the fitness concept Super-A.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson films inside the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Super-A is targeted at the over-40s and aims to get people into better shape than expected for their age.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen glimpse into home with Prince Andrew

Sarah is said to be vying to become part of the 'Super-A Tribe' – an elite group of people who are biologically younger than their actual years.

"They always say you can choose your tribe, then choose your family or choose your friends," Sarah said in a post-workout, makeup-free video obtained by the Mail Online.

"Well guess what, be cool, be nice, be kind and join Super-A because they’re my tribe – I’ve chosen them. I’m 61, just beginning my life. Be a Super-A."

SEE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's beautiful London home revealed

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's stunning childhood home at the Royal Lodge unveiled

Sarah Ferguson is hoping to become biologically younger

Super-A founder Wayne told the Mail Online: "Sarah’s candid make-up-less video is that of a woman who is self-assured, and it will inspire and empower women around the world.

"She knows that real strength begins in the mind. To be a Super-A, Sarah must now learn how to make exercise an internalised behavioural expectation, just like brushing her teeth."

And lockdown hasn't deterred the royal from keeping up with her regime. She has continued training alongside Wayne's business partner – and her long-term trainer – Josh, who has whipped huge names including Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie and Pierce Brosnan, into shape.

Sarah has continued her workouts during lockdown

Sarah's workout includes a strenuous ten-minute routine, which is repeated a number of times to increase fitness.

Sarah will no doubt have her hands full during the second national lockdown if her pregnant daughter, Princess Eugenie, moves back in with her and Prince Andrew.

While it's not been confirmed, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank opted to move back to Royal Lodge during the first national lockdown in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.