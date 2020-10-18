Honey G reveals almost two stone weight loss thanks to triathlon training The X Factor star has been working out!

X Factor fan favourite Honey G has revealed that she has lost almost two stone and dropped four dress sizes thanks to a new fitness regime.

Speaking to the Daily Star on Sunday, the 39-year-old shared that she feels newly confident following her dramatic weight loss.

The performer, whose real name is Anna Gilford, said: "The weight loss has definitely given me the confidence to put myself out there. I've always had a bit of a complex about my weight and now I can shop in the likes of Topshop and Miss Selfridge."

The star went on: "I used to be Size 16 to 18 but I recently bought a pair of size 12 trousers which feels so good.

"The weight loss is making me feel better about myself and it's nice to wear something more revealing and sexy and know I can strut my thing."

Anna also admitted that she has been looking for love during the pandemic.

She said: "I have been dating during lockdown but I've not quite found what I'm looking for at the moment.

The star completed her first triathlon last month

"I am of course looking for a woman who is attractive but also someone that I can have intelligent conversation with and share my sporting interests with too."

Last month, the rapper shared with Daily Star Online that her weight loss was due to training for a triathlon with intensive daily workouts, long runs, and hatha yoga.

She now plans to run a half marathon and to keep up her fitness and weight loss journey.

She told the publication: "I am putting a lot of focus on core exercise and working really hard to tighten up my body and toning up.

I always make sure I do one form of exercise per day. It gives me good mental health when I know I'm going to be burning calories."

