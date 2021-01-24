Carol Vorderman shows off stunning makeup-free look in winter workout photo The former Countdown star made the most of the snow

Carol Vorderman thrilled fans with a rare makeup-free selfie as she exercised at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the maths whiz posted a photo of herself beaming at the camera as she enjoyed a walk in the snow.

MORE: Carol Vorderman rules out Loose Women return after sudden exit

She was fresh-faced and had a lovely glow in the snap, which was a close up of her face and faux fur coat hood, with her brown locks hanging loose.

Some snow could just be seen in the background of the frame along with a glimpse of local landmark the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

The former Countdown star captioned the lovely photo: "Outside before the sun had a chance to get going... excuse the #NoMakeUp look... couldn't be bothered [laughing emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman becomes emotional when she revisits step dad's home

Carol went on: "Good morning from Bristol," finishing with three blue heart emojis and the hashtags "#snow" and "#snowday".

MORE: Carol Vorderman becomes emotional after revisiting her childhood and late stepdad's family

SEE: Carol Vorderman divides fans with her surprising new food obsession

The 60-year-old's fans were quick to compliment her casual look.

Carol shared the makeup-free snapshot on Instagram

One commented: "Naturally beautiful," while another wrote: "Beautiful girl.

A third chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous Carol and the weather's stunning too."

Earlier this month, the star showed off the details of her exercise routine – and she's clearly a fan of being outdoors!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carol posted a picture which showed her bundled up in a black puffer coat with eye-catching orange zip detail, which she wore over a warm looking top.

Carol enjoys walking around her home city

The brunette beauty's locks fell past her shoulders in gorgeous waves and she smiled widely as she looked at the camera.

The caption made clear that Carol had taken the snapshot while exercising, as she captioned it "WALKIES," adding two snowflakes and a snippet of the Aerosmith song Walk This Way.

It seems like this might not be the former Countdown numbers expert's only form of exercise in future, however, as the star later revealed that she planned to turn an area of her Bristol home into a temporary gym.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.