Carol Vorderman reveals her abs as she shows off flat stomach in new photo The star looks better than ever!

Carol Vorderman has been on a mission to get fit during lockdown – and the results are seriously impressive.

The former Countdown star took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate with her fans as she showcased her flat stomach – and "an ab"!

Carol, 60, posted a side-on snapshot from the kitchen at her home in Bristol, with her grey T-shirt pulled up to reveal her tummy.

She wrote: "I've found an 'ab'! Actually getting stronger and weights at my age helps everything inside… and I LOVE IT."

The mum-of-two was quickly applauded by her followers, who begged the star to share her workout regime. In response to one fan, Carol revealed: "It's a programme which my trainers (they live together) Gus and Geeta have put together to get me through lockdown and back into the gym with them once lockdown is over. I'll ask them if I can tweet it once I've finished the first stage? Xxxx."

Carol celebrated the appearance of her "ab" with fans on Twitter

She further revealed to another fan that she commits to three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every week.

Carol also offered advice to one follower, who commented: "Wow! That’s amazing! I'm 60 myself and trying to get back into shape, and going on lots of walks but need to start working out again as well."

In response, the TV star wrote: "I think the walking is excellent and key but the weights make all the difference to strength so you can even walk better and more smoothly x."

The star has created a makeshift gym inside her Bristol home

Earlier this month, Carol shared a new video revealing that she had transformed her living room into a makeshift gym!

The BBC Radio Wales presenter took to Instagram with the clip and captioned it: "Just finished a weights session with @bright_bristol online obvs (it's building). And the multi gym is in. Go Vorders."

As she panned the camera from one side to the other, Carol showed that she has added black rubber tiled flooring to the space, as well as a pink mat, and has invested in everything from free weights to a barbell and even a bench.

