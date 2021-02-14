Stacey Solomon candidly spoke out about stretch marks over the weekend after donning a stunning cream co-ord that showed off her stomach.

Walking fans through her latest DIY home hack, the Loose Women star turned a Prosecco bottle into a black vase for some of her plants – but her followers' attention quickly turned to her choice of outfit.

Dressed in cosy cream trousers and a matching crop top, Stacey shared a message she had received from one of her fans. It read: "I know this sounds stupid but I love that you're wearing a crop top. I'm 21 and never feel confident enough for one and seeing you wear one and not be conscious gives me a bit of courage."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares favourite stretch marks in inspiring video

In the video, Stacey turned her body away from the camera to provide a closer look at her stretch marks. She responded: "In case no one has told you lately, nothing you say is stupid. None of our thoughts are ones only you have had.

"You're never alone and you are perfect. So perfect that you can wear/say/do whatever you want if it makes you happy. And you deserve to be happy."

Stacey looked stunning as she modelled a crop top and trousers

Speaking of her own body confidence, she added: "It took me a long time to try and be kinder to myself because we think that's not very attractive. But the truth is stretch marks are natural glitter, scars are stories and veins keep us alive. Your body is incredible."

This is not the first time Stacey has spoken out about the subject. As part of a campaign with Dove called Skin Unfiltered, the doting mum unveiled her "favourite stretch marks" back in August 2020.

The Loose Women star is a doting mum to three boys

"It's such an amazing campaign and they're basically just trying to encourage people to share unedited pictures of themselves because they've done studies that show that everything being smooth and perfect all the time has such a negative impact on people's mental health," she said.

The star then rolled up her top to show one of her hips. "These are my favourite, not just because my hips had to grow so big so that I could get you and your brothers into the world," she said to little Rex, before continuing: "But also because in the sunshine they sparkle like glitter and I just love them, they go all the way around the back and they're my absolute favourite."

