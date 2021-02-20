Nicole Scherzinger’s embarrassing exercise video is too good to miss The A-lister took to Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational on Friday when she shared a short video of herself peddling on an exercise bike in the garden.

Looking fierce in a patterned crop top and matching leggings, the star wore her hair swept back into a high ponytail, but it was Nicole's caption that we loved most.

"Not gonna lie, I’m trynna look cute on this bike but it’s real awkward," she wrote, referring to the fact that the bike was difficult to pedal, making the process look slightly strange as she grinned at the camera.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's hilarious workout video

Thankfully, her fans were on hand to reassure her that she had nothing to worry about and always looks on point.

"You always look good, no matter what you do," wrote one.

"You don't have to try, you are the cutest," said another, with a third echoing: "You're always cute."

We're living for the singer's workout videos these days, and still haven’t quite gotten over one of the clips she shared last month.

Nicole and her boyfriend Thom

The Pussycat Dolls singer and her boyfriend Thom Evans moved perfectly in sync as they squatted, did hand taps, quick feet drills, leg tucks, single leg deadlifts and more in a social media post.

Nicole, who started the workout with a 15-minute jog and a ten-minute stretch, captioned her TikTok and Instagram video: "Repeat 3x with a 2 min rest between each circuit. Who's trying this!? @te11." She added a curling bicep emoji for good measure.

The 42-year-old star and her boyfriend Thom, 35, are both fitness fanatics and constantly motivate fans with their gym sessions.

"So cute & inspiring. Total couple goals," one fan commented on Nicole's post, while a second agreed: "You two are my forever mood."

