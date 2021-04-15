Long Lost Family's Nicky Campbell shares shock health diagnosis

Nicky Campbell has spoken about the moment he was diagnosed with bipolar and candidly revealed his symptoms before he sought treatment.

Appearing on The One Show back in February, the Long Lost Family: What Happened Next host admitted he had "collapsed to the ground weeping" in the lead-up to his diagnosis earlier this year, as he shared the moment he realised something was seriously wrong.

Nicky, 60, who was appeared on the show to promote his new book, One Of The Family – Why a Dog Called Maxwell Changed My Life, was asked by host Alex Jones about his decision to seek professional help.

"In the book, you bravely reveal you were diagnosed with bipolar," Alex said. "Can you take us back to the day that you knew something was wrong?"

Acknowledging that he had been "prone to depression", Nicky revealed that his wife Tina had known for some time that something was wrong.

Nicky fronts Long Lost Family with Davina McCall

Speaking about the turning point, he continued: "I was doing a radio show with my brilliant colleague Rachel Burden on Radio 5 Live Breakfast. She's such a good woman, she kind of knew when I wasn't on it and she'd cover up for me. She's just wonderful.

"I love animals, I think we need to care for animals - they're so exploited," he continued. "I became obsessed with that. I wanted to save every single animal. One morning I was looking at some elephants that had died on a train track in India and I just was utterly helpless.

Nicky and Tina pictured on their wedding day in 1997

"I went down to Euston station to go up to Manchester, Salford where the 5 Live studios were, and I just collapsed on the ground weeping. Everything at that moment just fell on my head."

The Radio 5 Live star bravely continued: "There I was. I rang Tina and I said, 'This has happened. I'm not sure if I can go on anymore' and she said, 'Come home. Come see the kids, come back to me and come and see Maxwell'. That's when I went back."

Nicky has been married to Tina, his second wife, since December 1997, and together they share four daughters: Breagha, Lilla, Kirsty and Isla.

