Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals the secret to staying in shape The Hollywood beauty is careful with her diet

Catherine Zeta-Jones is in incredible shape and regularly showcases her fabulous physique on Instagram but how does she manage to keep her gorgeous shape in check?

The Hollywood star, 51, has opened up about her healthy lifestyle, which includes balanced meals and limiting the number of sweet treats she would like to consume.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals glamorous transformation in new photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes hilarious comment about Michael Douglas

During a chat with the Wall Street Journal, Catherine declared: "When I get really old I'm going to start taking a lot of vitamins because I only want to be able to eat dessert for the rest of my life.

READ: How Catherine Zeta-Jones stays in shape - her diet and fitness secrets

SHOP: Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, swears by this £28 face cream - and it's on sale

"I only actually eat real food because I have to right now. My dream is to only eat desserts, ever. It's a goal."

Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas share two children together, son Dylan Michael Douglas, 20, and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 17. And it seems mealtimes are a family affair in their household at their home in Westchester County, New York.

"I'm a big kind of European, three meals a day [person]," she added. "In the whole lockdown, I relished having my kids and my husband here for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

The Hollywood actress is in incredible shape

Catherine regularly shares stunning selfies of herself on social media and we often get a glimpse into her family life.

Meanwhile, the actress has previously spoken about her passion for dance as a way to keep fit before, telling The Telegraph: "I have a ballet barre in my gym.

"I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour. I also hula-hoop, walk on the treadmill, do the elliptical [machine]. I try to keep the whole body working."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.