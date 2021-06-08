Piers Morgan's sweaty workout snap divides fans – including his wife

Piers Morgan took to social media on Monday to share a very sweaty snap of himself during what looked like a grueling workout.

The presenter was joined by personal trainer and Olympic athlete Sarah Lindsay, who seemed to be putting him through his paces, but fans weren’t so sure about his new fitness journey!

RELATED: Piers Morgan's two family homes with wife Celia are paradise

Posting the image on Instagram, Piers wrote: "I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.' – Muhammad Ali. Savage session with The Torturer @roarfitnessgirl at @roarfitnessldn in Kensington, but she assures me I'll be ripped & emaciated by the time I'm back on TV again. Great to see gyms back open again and can't recommend this place highly enough."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off vast garden at countryside home

Fans were quick to comment, with some making jokes that he must have been faking how sweaty he was. One fan said: "How much water have you poured over your head for the sweat affect piers" followed by laughing emojis.

Even Piers' wife Celia Walden joined in with the jokes, writing: "Keep the dad bod I say…".

Piers shared the sweaty workout picture to social media

We loved seeing the banter between the couple, and don't doubt that Piers put all his efforts into the workout, as his trainer jokingly pretended to scream at him in the snap.

The photo comes just a few days after Piers and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family – a tiny kitten named Sid.

Piers welcomed a new kitten called Sid into the family

The former GMB star shared a montage picture of the playful young cat, including snapshots showing him attacking Piers's leg and foot.

He wrote: "Meet Sid. He's has a fun morning attacking me." Fans were eager to comment, with a huge number cooing over the adorable kitten and sharing love heart emojis. One follower joked: "Now your posts are interesting – can't beat a cat post!"

DISCOVER: Piers Morgan as you've never seen him before – meet the Morgans in these sweet family snaps