Piers Morgan welcomes a brand new addition to his family The former GMB star is a proud father of four

Piers Morgan's family just got a little bigger. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Piers introduced the newest addition to his clan – a tiny kitten named Sid.

The former GMB star shared a montage picture of the playful young cat, including snapshots showing him attacking Piers's leg and foot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off vast garden at countryside home

He wrote: "Meet Sid. He's has a fun morning attacking me." Fans were quick to comment, with a huge number cooing over the adorable kitten and sharing love heart emojis. One follower joked: "Now your posts are interesting – can't beat a cat post!"

Piers is a father of four children. The 56-year-old shares his three sons – Spencer, 27, Stanley, 24, and 20-year-old Bertie – with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe; the former couple were married from 1991 until their divorce in 2008.

Piers introduced his new kitten, Sid, on Instagram

In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and together the couple are parents to nine-year-old daughter, Elise.

Celia previously appeared on her husband's former breakfast show, where she admitted to wearing the trousers at home: "I think women are always quietly in charge, I just think it’s best to let the men think that they are."

The TV star pictured with his three sons

Just last week, Piers shared a family snapshot with his fans in honour of his dad Glynne’s 80th birthday. Alongside a picture showing Piers and Spencer enjoying a drink in the garden with Glynne, he joked: "Three generations of trouble. Happy 80th Dad!"

Glynne is not Piers's biological father – but has called him 'dad' ever since he was a very young child. The TV presenter's birth father Vincent died when Piers was just 11 months old, and Glynne became his step-dad when he married his mum, Gabrielle.

Piers is also a proud father to daughter Elise

Piers is very close to both his parents; Gabrielle, in particular, has been a longtime advocate for her son.

Gabrielle was quick to respond when Lord Alan Sugar previously slammed Piers' interviewing approach on GMB, accusing him of "bullying" his interviewees.

Piers has a close relationship with his mum

He tweeted: "I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully."

Taking to her personal account, Gabrielle replied: "I am the proudest Mum in the world. The only journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this."

