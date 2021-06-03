Nicole Scherzinger shows off insane dance moves in skin-tight sportswear The star can certainly move!

Nicole Scherzinger works hard in order to keep her physique in peak physical condition, and she's given fans an insight into her fitness routine.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's daring orange outfit has an unexpected detail

In a hilarious video, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman showed off her amazing home gym as she danced up a storm in some skin-tight sportswear.

Nicole busted several moves to Pitbull's hit Fireball, all while her boyfriend, Thom Evans, worked out in a separate section.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off insane dance moves in skin-tight sportswear

But it wasn't just dancing that Nicole did in the video, as she did some kettlebell exercises and some high knees to help with her cardio.

Nicole and Thom's home gym was certainly impressive featuring a wide variety of equipment, including several weights and a slanted bench press.

In the caption, the Poison singer joked: "I mean, I heard that dancing and laughing gives you better abs than crunches anyway?"

And the star would certainly know the power of dance, considering she won the tenth season of Dancing with the Stars.

Fans went insane over the video, as one complimented Nicole's ponytail twirls. "Also best hair moves in the Bizz!!!!" they wrote.

The couple have an incredible home gym

"THAT, dear readers is how you exercise!!" enthused a second, while a third added: "The way you move gives me good dance vibes."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger rocks an outfit we never saw coming

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in thigh-skimming metallic mini dress

The star recently showed off the results of her intense workouts, as she took to the waves in an unbelievable surfing video.

Wearing a tiny black bikini and a life jacket, the 42-year-old looked like a professional whilst keeping her balance on her surfboard.

She wore her black tresses in loose, tousled waves and allowed her natural beauty to shine with minimal makeup.

"In life you can't stop the waves, but you can learn how to ride them!" she wrote in the caption. "Happy Memorial Day! Whether you're spending time with loved ones or remembering them today, have a blessed holiday.

Nicole and Thom work hard for their physiques

"Eternally grateful for the brave men and women who serve for our great country!"

Her fans were quick to react, with many applauding Nicole's water skills. "You make that look so easy," said one, while another remarked: "Wow you are good." A third post read: "Wowwwwwwwww amazing, you slay."

Nicole and Thom first met in 2019 when he competed on Celebrity X Factor, and the pair celebrated their anniversary back in January.

In a heartfelt social media post, Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." To which, Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.