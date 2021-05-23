Ruth Langsford amazes fans with update to fitness journey The This Morning star has taken on a new challenge

Ruth Langsford delighted her fans at the weekend when she shared the newest phase of her journey to improve her fitness – and they were quick to support her. The presenter took to Instagram on Sunday, where she posted a short video that showed her having been for a run.

Having usually been known for her walking (and occasionally skipping) videos, the Loose Women star is now using the NHS Couch to 5K programme to make running part of her routine.

SEE: Ruth Langsford celebrated fitness milestone with a seriously healthy breakfast

In the clip, Ruth was breathing a little more heavily than usual and wore sunglasses and her pretty blonde hair tied back in a loose ponytail. Although she was clearly tired, she also seemed exhilarated – and for good reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford updates fans on impressive fitness journey

Speaking directly to the camera, the 60-year-old said: "I'm back, I'm back, I'm back. Look, that's after the cooldown and I'm still a bit out of breath."

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's fans are in love with her strappy sandals - and they're in the sale

SEE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with must-see family photo

She went on: "It was good actually, they sneak a little extra five minute in which wasn't as bad as I thought… as always, hard, dragging myself... panting like I'm giving birth, but you know, I did it. Really sweaty though... So there you go, I'm quite pleased with myself."

Ruth pictured with her husband and co-star, Eamonn Holmes

Her followers were pleased with her too and rushed to share their approval in the comment section. "Amazing Ruth," wrote one, adding a heart emoji, while another added: "Well done".

Another commented: "Amazing Ruth isn’t it?? Well done you!!!" "Woo hoo well done xx," a fourth chimed in.

The star is now on her fifth week of the programme, having completed her fourth week on Thursday.

She went jogging with her friend Sam Balshaw, and afterwards shared a post In which she joked that Sam "didn't even break into a glow" while she was left "beetroot face[d] again"

She added: "But, even after a late night and maybe one too many gins I DID IT!!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.