Face masks sales soar after fears rise amidst Freedom Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Freedom day has arrived… But despite the lifting of Covid restrictions, many experts are warning that Coronavirus infections will continue to rise.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said it is "almost inevitable" that coronavirus infections will reach 100,000 daily cases alongside 1,000 people admitted to hospital a day.

RELATED: 12 best face masks with filters for increased protection

Freedom Day has arrived - but ditching your mask so soon may not be a good idea

The government scientific adviser said that these figures could even double, but this was "much less certain".

Understandably, many people are hesitant about ditching their face masks so soon, and several people who have been interviewed by various news outlets in the run-up to July 19 have said they won’t stop wearing them in public.

And with the wearing of masks optional now, the government has handed the responsibility to individual businesses. Several UK establishments like hair salons and spas have said they will continue to ask customers to wear face coverings, however.

Face masks, of course, are still mandatory in Scotland and Wales for the time being. Plus the majority of the UK airlines will still require passengers to wear face coverings on flights.

If you still want to protect yourself with a face mask, now is the perfect time to stock up, as many of the best brands are having sales. Read on for the best deals you can find online now.

MORE: Where to buy N95, FFP2 and FFP3 face masks for increased protection against COVID-19

RELATED: Incredible self-cleaning facemask with nanofilter which is one of the safest on the market

Cotton face mask, was £16.99 now £1.99, Pacamask

This bestselling, five-star rated mask is made with a superior polyester-cotton silver ion fabric, which kills 99% of bacteria for up to 50 washes, and it’s currently 90% off.





Big logo white face mask with nanofilter (other colours available), was £26.44 now £12.86, är

Face mask company är’s face covering is self-cleaning, and sterilises itself every two hours. It is one of the safest on the market and it’s currently 50% off using the code SUMMER

The 100% Human face mask tie dye 5 pack, was £24 now £10, Everlane

Everlane's face masks are a favourite of Angelina Jolie and they’re made of stretchy woven cotton and are super soft on the skin and breathable. At the moment the tie dye pack is 50% off so it's a good time to stock up.

Adult contour Mask with filter pocket three-pack, was £4.95 now £1, GAP

Gap have reduced their three-pack of masks, which come in a range of different prints and patterns to £1, which is a fantastic saving.

Paisley masks three pack, was £15 now £7, Levis

Levis have also joined the face mask summer sales, slashing their prices in half.

Silk lined mask, was £20 now £5, Reiss

Reiss’ silk-lined masks are great for people who have sensitive skin – and they’re currently 75% off

MORE: 19 best face masks for spring/summer 2021

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.