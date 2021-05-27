Natalie Rushdie urges people to get COVID vaccine as she's hospitalised with the illness The singer spent the last week in hospital battling the condition

Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie has received an outpouring of support as she revealed that she'd been hospitalised with coronavirus for the past week.

The star posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed with a face mask over her mouth and oxygen tubes running in her nose.

She also posted a video of herself breathing through an oxygen mask and hit out at anti-vaxxers over the seriousness of the condition.

The singer urged other people to get their coronavirus vaccinations in an emotional post.

"This is COVID," she wrote. "I have been fighting for my life the last week in hospital.

"I don't have much energy but I beg that you get the vaccine (I got my vaccine text the day I found out I had COVID) wear a mask and socially distance yourself because the alternative is horrific!"

She added: "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers."

Natalie received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities, with food writer Melissa Hemsley saying: "I'm so sorry to hear this. Sending lots of love and prayers. Get well soon."

Natalie said she was "fighting for her life"

Imelda May added: "OMG!!!!! I am horrified to hear you're having such a struggle to live!!! I send you so much love and strength. I hope you get home soon. Love Imelda."

And Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins wrote: "Oh no! Poor you, really hope you're feeling better soon. Sending love."

Many celebrities have had personal battles with the illness during the course of the pandemic, including Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, who was at one point placed into an induced coma.

Derek is now home after a year-long stay in hospital, but speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Kate revealed he still had a way to go on the road to recovery.

She explained: "He came home on April the 7th so we're a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he's devastated by COVID.

Natalie had recently been celebrating some good news

"He can't really move, his communication is very minimal. There are moments where there's up, you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory. But the accessing of it is very limited."

Natalie had previously been riding on a wave of celebration, as she accepted her younger sister's, Paula, request to be her matron of honour at her upcoming wedding, and her daughter Rose turned seven months.

Posting a picture of the herself with Paula, and wearing masks, Natalie wrote: "I literally cannot wait for my @coyledanielle1 and @iancopsey wedding although it has felt like Ian has been part of the family for years now."

We wish Natalie a speedy recovery!

