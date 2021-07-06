Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson's Covid relaxation plans - and Twitter goes wild What do you think of the latest announcement?

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to discuss the latest announcement from Boris Johnson about the lifting of lockdown restrictions - and the former Good Morning Britain presenter was seriously unimpressed by the news.

Posting to social media, he wrote: “So, to summarise: we’re steaming ahead to covid ‘freedom’ on July 19 as cases & hospitalisations are accelerating again & just 1/3 of us have been fully vaccinated. Boris Johnson is taking yet another massive gamble in this pandemic - and none of his other gambles worked.

“OK. I wouldn't be relaxing restrictions any further until this wave has peaked and the case/hospitalisation numbers are coming down fast not going up fast. I prefer the relative freedom we have now to another full lockdown in the autumn because we were too impatient.”

He continued: “Can you imagine Twitter halfway through WW2? ‘I’m [expletive] done with Hitler and the Nazis impinging on my liberty, so let's stop [expletive] fighting them right now and pretend they're not there anymore. I want my [expletive] freedom back!’ […] Covid's killed far more civilians in the UK than WW2, and caused far greater loss of liberty.”

The TV personality’s comments were met with a mixed reaction, with one person writing: “Chris Whitty has disagreed with everything Boris has said in the same conference. Remind me which one is the scientist,” while another added: "I believe I speak for the whole nation when I say, we need another full lockdown. Everything needs to shut till everyone is fully vaccinated.”

Do you think restrictions have been lifted too early?

However, another wrote: “Give it up Piers. We’re done with this nonsense now,” while another person tweeted: “We can’t stay like this forever Piers. Enough is Enough, we were told in December the [vaccine] is the way out of this, seven months on and we now get our freedom back. We need to get the economy thriving, travel the world safely again and just accept this is part of the world we now live.”

