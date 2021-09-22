Michelle Keegan looks flawless in swimsuit photo – and her fitness secrets might surprise you The Coronation Street star is just like us

Michelle Keegan tends to keep much of her private life under wraps, but alongside hubby Mark Wright, the pair occasionally share glimpses of their workouts with fans. Coronation Street star Michelle has also shared a few flawless bikini snaps in her time – all of which prove she has a seriously toned bod. She's given some insight into how she stays so fit and healthy in past interviews, and it turns out her approach is actually pretty practical. Take note.

1. Michelle Keegan makes workouts fun

"Find something active that you enjoy so that it doesn’t become a chore," she said. "I love taking my dog for long walks. Do exercise with a friend! That way, you can spur each other on." Makes sense.

2. Michelle Keegan doesn't overdo it

Michelle Keegan shared this swimsuit photo on Instagram

It might look like Keegs spends her life in the gym, but she doesn’t. Instead, she sets herself achievable and realistic targets. "Don't overly push yourself," she said. "I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then I'm done. I think it's important to do everything in moderation. Set yourself a realistic goal so that you have something to work towards."

3. Michelle Keegan listens to her body

Michelle Keegan doesn't force herself to go to the gym if she's not feeling it

There's something to be said for intuitive movement – that is, listening to your body and only pushing through when you feel capable, and Michelle definitely doesn't ignore her body.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK she said: "If I really, really don’t want to go to the gym – I don't go. I just don’t punish myself, it's not like, my life to go the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't.

"I think the more you go, the more you guilt trip yourself because you feel like it's part of your routine. If I can go four or five times a week, great. If I can only go twice – or once – at least I've been."

Michelle Keegan enjoys taking her dogs for long walks

4. Michelle Keegan swears by drinking water

Hydration is key. Fact. And Michelle is well and truly on board the H2O hype. "I drink a pint of water every morning when I wake up," she revealed.

