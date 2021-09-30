Carol Vorderman shares workout video to announce game-changing first The Countdown star tried her 'first ever' reformer pilates session

Carol Vorderman has revealed that she has tried her first ever reformer pilates class. The Countdown star took to Instagram with a photo, as well as a video, after finishing her session. She captioned the post: "Had my first ever pilates reformer (the machines) sesh today. Am now officially HOOKED @soul_pilates #Bristol. Felt so good all stretched out. Thank you Helen and Nic."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares workout video from gym studio

She added that she would be doing another workout session with her PT Mel Deane later on in the day: "Got @meldeane12 again this aftie… Ooh.. Weights this time I think. Morning y'all."

Speaking in the video, she said: "So I've started pilates on these machines, the reformer – love it. And its my new thing. I've got a gym session this afternoon so I'll see if I'm a little bit more stretched out."

The benefits of reformer pilates are endless, but it's one of the most challenging workouts there are, since it calls upon strength, stability and balance at once, and apparently Carol's fans and followers are well aware.

Carol Vorderman after her first reformer pilates class

One commented: "Yeah, it's brilliant. Watch out though… You'll feel it the next day!" Several others have since liked the comment to concur.

Another shared that doing reformer pilates had helped them overcome an injury: "Six weeks ago, this fixed my disc problem in my back," they wrote.

Carol's not the only celeb joining the reformer pilates ranks, either. Adele says it helped her transform her body, while Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field practises on the reformer machine almost daily, while Rochelle Humes and Lisa Snowdon have all been pictured at a reformer pilates studio.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex also previously touted reformer pilates as one of the "best things you can do for your body".

