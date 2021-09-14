We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brightening up our screens on Monday, Charlotte Hawkins' neon pink dress certainly captured viewers' attention. Returning to Good Morning Britain, the presenter stepped out in a tailored midi from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen – and fans are obsessed.

Commanding attention in her vibrant frock, Charlotte accessorised her latest look with nude leather stilettos by Carvela and demure droplet earrings. Wearing her blonde tresses down in loose curls, she opted for fresh-faced and dewy makeup, teaming a smokey eye with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss.

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins channels Elle Woods in the dreamiest pink dress

Charlotte wowed in a bright pink dress from Karen Millen

Reduced to £159.20 in the sale, Charlotte's figure-hugging dress features a notched neck, wrapped front and a clever zip detail designed to elongate your frame. The perfect desk-to-daywear outfit, this pretty pink number would look so chic paired with nude heels and a coordinating clutch. Plus, you can also shop it in two other shades – black and lime.

Posting a stylish selfie on Instagram, fans were quick to praise her ensemble. "Beautiful dress, gorgeous Charlotte," wrote one. "You look incredible," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Such a classy lady."

READ: GMB's Charlotte Hawkins wows in £35 tie-dye dress

Pink Structured Zip Detail Dress, £159.20, Karen Millen

Dressed by ITV's resident stylist Debbie Harper, Charlotte often provides major workwear inspiration to viewers. Earlier this month, the GMB star wowed in yet another Karen Millen dress, which is also on sale.

Donning a bright neon orange and green printed style, Charlotte delivered a masterclass in colour clashing as she polished off her outfit with a pair of cherry red stilettos.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins steals the show in bold neon dress and surprising shoe choice

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins' most elegant looks

Taking to social media she wrote:

"Today on @gmb & it's tropical vibes…@karen_millen @kenmckayphoto @debbiedresses @thriftystitcher @lisamejuto @c.j___hair #gmb #gmbstyle."

Receiving several glowing compliments from fans, Charlotte's 225k followers praised her colourful choice. "Love this dress, the colour and shape, you look stunning as always Charlotte," wrote one.

"I love this dress! The pattern is beautiful," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Always so immaculate and gorgeous."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.