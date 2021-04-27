The Queen has sweet reason to smile after happy news Her Majesty's horse won at the Windsor races

The Queen is still mourning the death of Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, but on Monday she found a little reason to celebrate after her horse, Spring is Sprung, won at the Windsor Races.

Her Majesty's two-year-old bay colt, which is ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by Michael Bell, is one of the many horses she owns and she would have no doubt been delighted to see him reach the finish line in first position.

The 95-year-old monarch is a big fan of the races and last year had to miss out on attending any of them due to the pandemic.

This year, however, she might return to Ascot, one of her favourite events of the year, as it has been revealed that they are operating again – but at a reduced capacity.

The Queen loves attending the races

Sharing an update on their website, the horse show said: "This summer, the longest running drama returns. Royal Ascot presents a spellbinding explosion of the senses, featuring an all-star cast, unparalleled racing and exquisite Fine Dining."

It later added: "From the arrival of the Royal Procession as the clock strikes two, to the communal singing around Ascot’s Bandstand, each of the five days is an event which must be seen to be believed."

Her Majesty will be delighted that Ascot will be going ahead this year

As for the reduced capacity, most members of the public will not be able to attend, but the royals will have no problem, as the Royal Enclosure will remain open.

"Indications are that the daily capacity will be between 4,000 and 10,000 this year and with that in mind, only the Royal Enclosure and Queen Anne Enclosure will operate, those being the Enclosures that can operate with minimal temporary facilities," another statement read on the website.