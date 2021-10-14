Sir Elton John recently went through hip surgery after suffering an injury that caused ongoing pain, but the Rocketman singer will be making an appearance on our screens next week.

The star will appear on the Graham Norton Show on Friday 22 October, alongside Eddie Redmayne, Stephen Merchant and Motsi Mabuse. The show would have been pre-recorded, but we're sure it's music to his fans' ears to hear that he will be back on television. The show will run at its usual time of 22:35PM GMT, and will be shown on BBC1.

Elton's husband, David Furnish, gave an update on Elton's recovery after surgery at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards earlier this month.

As Elton was forced to pull out of numerous events as he isolated ahead of surgery, David said: "He's good. He's in pain. His hip is quite sore. He's been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.

Elton John sustained a hip injury earlier this year

"But your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited," he continued. "Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

Elton's injury involved a fall on a hard surface earlier this year, leaving him in "considerable pain and discomfort". The 74-year-old singer had no choice but to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until 2023, which will see him play in various cities in Britain and Europe, as well as the US.

This isn't the first time Elton's health has affected one of his tours. Last year, he was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia just hours before going on stage and in February of this year he cancelled two of his shows so that he could rest.

