Strictly judge Shirley Ballas' before and after photos following 2019 surgery The star was concerned about her health

Shirley Ballas lights up our screens every weekend on Strictly Come Dancing. The 61-year-old judge is fighting fit, but previously underwent an operation to have her breast implants removed after 17 years due to health concerns. Back in 2019, the star appeared on Lorraine to discuss her decision, explaining it stemmed from concerns about cancer.

The ballroom expert made the decision to have the implants removed due to fears that mammograms may not be able to detect cancer. In before and after photos, Shirley showed fans how her bust has changed from a DD to an A/B and said she is adjusting her wardrobe to suit her new figure.

Strictly's Shirley Ballas had her breast implants removed in 2019

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly at the time, she said: "I do feel more like myself. I’m still getting used to it – all the clothes are a little bit different now. It was a DD, now it’s an A/B, it's quite a difference in bust size. Before they were heavy, they were weighted, there was cancer in my family, I was concerned about that."

On the subject of body confidence, Shirley was candid about how it has taken time for her to build the courage to have the implants removed, and praised how supportive her boyfriend Danny Taylor had been.

Before and after: The star appeared on Lorraine at the time

"I definitely lack in self-esteem in my personal life. Not at all in my work. And I think since I met Danny that’s sort of grown now, it’s getting much clearer. I think gradually a little bit I’m getting there," she said.

Her actor beau, who she is still loved up with to this day, reiterated that her health comes first, stating: "I think what’s important is this is not about me. This is purely Shirley’s decision. But it’s that cliché, your health is your wealth."

Shirley said boyfriend Danny Taylor had been her rock

Fans were quick to praise her decision and her work ethic on Instagram at the time, with one commenting: "Hope you are feeling better Shirley. You did so well appearing on the show yesterday so soon after your hospital visit," while another wrote: "I can’t believe you have just had surgery- you look amazing. Don’t push yourself too hard just yet!"

