Kate Middleton added this surprising bridal accessory to her stunning Earthshot gown

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal watchers with her fashion choices once again at the Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday night, stepping out in a fan-favourite Alexander McQueen gown dating back to 2011.

But she did make one change to the memorable dress, adding a sparkling new belt to the look. It's since been identified as a bridal belt from Jenny Packham's 2018 collection - how gorgeous is that?

WATCH: Kate and William arrive at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Called the 'Magic belt', the waist-cincher is studded with silver beads and added a new dimension to Kate's lilac gown, which she originally wore with a white belt instead. While it's no longer available to shop, there are similar versions online that will give a similar look to the Duchess' glittering moment.

Kate added a silver beaded bridal belt to her look

Fans were also in love with Kate's beautiful statement earrings - she decided to wear a special pair for the important event, opting for her beautiful Kiki McDonough morganite drop earrings, which she memorably wore to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017. We bet they're very special to her!

The beautiful jewels feature two sizeable morganite stones, surrounded by diamonds. They matched perfectly with Kate's Alexander McQueen midi dress for Pippa's nuptials.

Kate wore her Kiki McDonough morganite earrings

While you can't buy the exact pair, an amethyst version of the accessories are available to buy for £4,500 - which the royal also owns. In fact, Kate is thought to have an incredible 17 pairs of earrings from the designer.

She finished her look by wearing her hair in a beautiful side-swept hairstyle, adding glowing makeup and sparkling jewelled earrings. Prince William also looked sharp in a green velvet jacket and polo neck.

The royal couple joined a number of high-profile guests on the night, which included performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Yemi Alade, KSI and Shawn Mendes.

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon.

