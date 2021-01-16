Blake Shelton makes weight loss revelation ahead of wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has revealed his big plans to lose weight ahead of his wedding to fiancée Gwen Stefani.

The country superstar admitted that he hopes to drop 10lbs before exchanging vows with Gwen – and has even gone as far as to readjust the mirrors in his home because he "can't stand to look" at himself.

While we think Blake – who popped the question in October 2020 – looks great as he is, he opened up about his diet plans on Party Barn Radio with Luke Bryan on Apple Music Country.

"I feel like if I say ten, I have to do it. So, ten. It's out there now, I can't let people down," he said.

"I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house. So they look like you when you're taking a selfie from up above because you can't even stand and look at myself in the mirror. So I've rearranged them or they're kind of angled down, looking down at me. So I'm looking up and it's not so bad."

Blake proposed with a $500,000 ring

The pair's nuptials have been put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Gwen recently opened up about it on Ryan Seacrest's radio show.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," the singer said. "My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.

Blake and Gwen could get married at their Oklahoma ranch

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."

When the wedding does take place it’s likely to happen at their Oklahoma Ranch, where Blake proposed. Gwen has gushed about how much she loves the property and its country surroundings and her three sons adore it too.

