Celine Dion's fans issue desperate pleas over her health after new post The singer has remained quiet since postponing her Las Vegas residency

Celine Dion has kept a low profile since announcing that she has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

But while the singer is taking some time out of the spotlight to deal with her health, 'Team Celine' are doing their best to keep her Instagram account up to date by celebrating the anniversaries of some of her greatest hits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

On Thursday, Celine's team marked 30 years since the release of her album, Dion Chante Plamondon, with a throwback to the music video that saw a fresh-faced Celine rocking a pair of denim dungarees.

"30 years ago today, Céline Dion released the album Dion Chante Plamondon (known as “Des mots qui sonnent” in Europe)," they wrote.

MORE: Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

MORE: Celine Dion celebrates 'very personal' new venture

"To mark this occasion, here’s the official music video for the single “Je danse dans ma tête”, now available in HD on Celine’s YouTube channel (link in bio, second slide)! Enjoy! Happy birthday, Dion Chante Plamondon! Team Celine."

But it appears many fans didn't have much interest in the video as they were desperately pleading with her team to share an update on her health woes.

Celine's fans pleaded for an update on her health after her team shared this music video

One follower responded: "WE NEED INFORMATION ABOUT CELINE'S HEALTH!!!"

A second asked: "Hey TC can we know How Celine is? We are really worried, please give us some update, thank you guys."

A third pleaded: "Can you please give us information about Celine's health? All fans are worried about her…. We wish the very best for her… please, don’t act that way… we know that, there’s something happening…"

Celine revealed in a heartfelt statement she was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency

While there was no official response back from her team, Celine's sister, Claudette Dion, did share an update on her health on Thursday.

Speaking to French magazine, Voici, Claudette said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.