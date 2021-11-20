Princess Charlene's devastating health battle – the full story The royal spent six months away from her family, but what is actually wrong?

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent much of 2021 in South Africa due to an illness that meant she was unable to return home to Monaco. She went without seeing her two children, six-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, as well as her husband Prince Albert II, including on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Charlene returned to Monaco in early November, but has seemingly continued to battle with her health. The Palais Princier released a statement on Tuesday confirming that she would not be attending Monaco's National Day with Prince Albert, in order to allow her "time to recover" from her recent "poor health", while on Wednesday Prince Albert revealed that she was resting at a confidential location. Now, Prince Albert has confirmed that she is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

Prince Albert, 63, explained that a family-style intervention took place with Charlene, 43, following his trip to Dubai last week. He told PEOPLE magazine: "I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

He added: "Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months. That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn't slept well in a number of days and she wasn't eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID."

He also dismissed further speculation about Charlene's health, telling the magazine: "Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: This is not COVID. And it's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."

Here's everything else that's been said about Princess Charlene's illness so far.

What illness is Princess Charlene suffering from?

While Prince Albert has confirmed that she is now dealing with "exhaustion, both emotional and physical", Princess Charlene collapsed on 1 September due to complications following one of several surgeries for a severe and ongoing ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection. She was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital, and the Palace released the following statement to People: "On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring." Charlene was reportedly scheduled to undergo another surgery to treat the illness that day, but it was pushed back.

Charlene pictured with her family earlier this year

She reportedly went in for surgery in mid May, before a second operation in June, and a "final" surgery in October. Prince Albert confirmed in late October that she would be heading home to Monaco and their two children soon.

"She is much better," he told French publication Point de Vue. "This last operation which concerned the nasal septum went very well. We will be able to consider her return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday."

According to Harley Street's ENT Clinic, "Ear, nose and throat infections are very common. The symptoms are usually relatively mild, but can sometimes cause problems that need to be treated by an ENT specialist." Types of infection run the gamut from rhinitis and sinusitis to tonsillitis and laryngitis. Symptoms can include, "earache, hearing loss, balance problems, headaches, difficulty swallowing, sore throat and swollen glands in your neck."

The website adds that, "all three types of infections can also cause more general symptoms of infection, such as a fever, and it's common for infections to spread between these areas." As for treatment, "Ibuprofen and paracetamol can reduce inflammation that is causing symptoms and may help to bring down your fever, if you have one," while antibiotics may be prescribed for severe symptoms that "last longer than expected".

Charlene's last public engagement in Monaco in January

Prince Albert confirmed that she had had an operation on her "nasal septum", which could be necessary if you have a deviated septum causing severe "sinus infections", according to ENT Health. The website explains: "The most common symptom from a badly deviated or crooked septum is difficulty breathing through the nose, which is usually worse on one side. In some cases, a crooked septum can interfere with sinus drainage and cause repeated sinus infections."

When did Princess Charlene become ill?

It's believed that she developed her ear, nose and throat infection before she arrived in South Africa, which she visited for a funeral and to participate in wildlife protection efforts.

What has Princess Charlene said about her illness?

Though Charlene hasn't shared many details of her illness and surgeries publicly, she did open up about missing her family. "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly," she told South African News Channel24.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

