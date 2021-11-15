Prince Albert travels to Dubai without Princess Charlene The royal mum has recently returned home to Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco has travelled to Dubai's World Expo without Princess Charlene.

In pictures published by Mail Online, the 63-year-old royal was spotted at the event with his sister, Princess Stephanie, and her son, Louis Ducruet.

It comes after Princess Charlene made her return to Monaco last week after spending six months grounded in South Africa due to an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Prince Albert previously revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he hoped to be able to travel with his wife to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November. However, given Charlene's recovery from her operations and her recent return home, flying may not have been advised.

The Monaco royals are expected to celebrate the principality's National Day on 19 November. Charlene usually joins her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on the balcony of the Prince's Palace during the celebrations.

There have been reports that the royal, 43, may move into a two-bedroom above an old chocolate factory instead of the Prince's Palace. However, Charlene's sister-in-law, Chantell Wittstock, has refuted these claims.

Speaking to South Africa's Channel24 last week, the charity director, who is married to the princess' brother, Sean Wittstock, said: "The princess is extremely happy to be back home with her family," before reiterating: "She will be staying with her husband and children."

Together again. Credit: Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

Photos of Charlene's reunion with Albert and their children were shared by the Monaco palace on its official Instagram page last week.

Taking to Instagram, Charlene shared one of the pictures that the palace had released and wrote: "Happy day today. Thank you all for keeping me strong!!" She ended the message with a red heart emoji.

