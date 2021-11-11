Celine Dion health update - all we know The star had fans worried

Celine Dion left fans distraught and concerned when she was recently forced to postpone her Las Vegas tour dates due to ill health.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shared the sad news that the highly anticipated residency in Sin City was on hold.

At the time, Celine revealed she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which had forced her to withdraw.

But several weeks have passed since her initial health update and fans are eager to find out how she's doing.

Her sister, Claudette, spoke to French magazine, Voici and said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

In her initial statement, Celine said she was postponing until March 22, and it doesn't look like there has been any change to that date.

Celine issued a heartfelt statement

Although the Canadian superstar hasn't given any personal updates on social media, she has posted twice since the news broke on 21 October.

She celebrated the release of That's the Way It Is, with a throwback clip from the video, and also 30 years since the album, Words that Ring, made it's debut.

Celine has three sons, and her oldest, Renee Charles-Angelil has not made any reference to his mother's health either, while her twins are not believed to have public social media accounts due to their age.

Celine has three boys

Celine's statement read: "I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

