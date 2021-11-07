Celine Dion celebrates incredible career milestone with fans amid health scare

Celine Dion managed to get her fans in the most euphoric mood over the weekend as she marked an incredible career milestone on her social media.

MORE: Celine Dion's fans issue desperate pleas over her health after new post

The singer's team shared on her Instagram that it had been exactly 40 years to the release of her debut studio album, La voix du bon Dieu.

The superstar singer was just 13 when her first record was released, immediately following it up with a Christmas album the following month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

Fans reacted to the celebration by sharing pictures of themselves with the album on their social feeds, which Celine's team shared on her Instagram Stories.

Several posed with their copies of the record as they wrote #40YearsofCelineDion on their pictures to celebrate the singer's milestone achievement.

MORE: Celine Dion's sister gives honest update on Celine's health after devastating news

The My Heart Will Go On songstress has had an absolutely incredible career, having released many more studio albums and singles since then.

Her records from the 90s have gone on to become some of the best selling of all time, and in her 40 year career, has become one of the world's most respected vocalists and best selling artists.

Team Celine celebrated her 40th career anniversary earlier as well

Celine's fans are currently celebrating her achievement while also sending out prayers for the singer, who is in the midst of a health struggle.

The performer revealed earlier in October that due to unfortunate developments, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.

MORE: Celine Dion shows off her dance moves in celebratory video amid health scare

MORE: Celine Dion celebrates sons Eddy and Nelson's birthdays amid health battle

Celine's shows at the Resorts World Theatre were originally scheduled to begin in early November of 2021, but now shows from November 5 to 20 and January 19 to February 5 of 2022 have been cancelled.

The statement revealed that the Because You Loved Me performer has been suffering from "severe and insistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," due to which she hasn't been able to participate in rehearsals for the show.

The singer revealed that she would be delaying her Las Vegas residency due to health struggles

The statement did mention that her coming Courage World Tour would resume as planned beginning March 9, 2022, but new dates for her Vegas residency haven't been announced yet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.