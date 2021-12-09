Alex Scott's bold velvet dress with thigh-high split dazzles fans

Alex Scott left fans picking up their jaws from the floor on Wednesday when she slipped into a show-stopping red dress with thigh-high split – but not everyone was impressed.

The 37-year-old looked every inch the star with her floor-length dress featuring an eye-catching gold metal bodice and towering gold heels.

The Instagram picture has over 20,000 likes and counting and a number of comments below. Alex added the caption: "A Knight in Shining Armour," and fans shared their opinion on the statement look.

One fan teased: "Are you auditioning for Wonder Woman 3?," and she quipped: "Rumour has it," seeing the funny side.

Another wrote: "Got a little flash Gordon vibe going on haha."

Alex Scott showcased a bold look on Instagram

Others wrote positive comments such as: "Stunning as always Alex" and "looking lovely," as well as leaving a slew of fire and love heart emojis.

The star has been serving up many sizzling looks of late, including a black velvet mini dress on Sunday. Alex strutted her stuff at the MOBO Awards at The Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry and she looked incredible.

The chic black Saint Laurent dress boasted a crystal-embellished ruffle on the shoulder and a high neck and she teamed it with black tights, a pair of coordinating platform heels and her hair slicked to one side.

The star loved getting glammed up

As well as attending glittering events, Alex has a jam-packed work schedule hosting BBC One's Football Focus, The One Show, and is now presenting The Tournament. In a recent interview with Stylist, Alex opened up about how she switches off. "I've been trying to find the balance," she said.

"And I find meaning by making sure I take the time to switch off, go for a walk, listen to a podcast or do something with family and friends. It's about having fun away from everything else."

