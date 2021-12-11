Alex Scott commands attention in daring figure-hugging gown for 'special' night out The former Strictly star looked incredible

Alex Scott has been wowing fans with her head-turning outfits this week – but her latest look might just be her best one yet.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star oozed glamour in a gorgeous, strapless black gown for a "special" night out at UNICEF's Blue Moon Gala in London on Wednesday. Posting snaps of her outfit on Friday evening, Alex won rave reviews for her figure-flaunting frock.

The elegant Suzanne Neville gown featured ruched detailing and a cinched-in waist, with a daring thigh-split drawing attention to Alex's toned legs. She accessorised with a pair of Jimmy Choo strappy heels and gorgeous blingy jewellery by Stephen Webster.

Her locks were styled in a chic updo and she sported smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Sharing several snaps on Instagram, Alex wrote: "Special night with @unicef at the Blue Moon Gala this week. Can’t wait to do more work with everyone involved next year. @unicef_uk."

Alex Scott stunned fans in her glamorous black gown

Fans were quick to react to her knockout look, with one responding: "My favourite dress of yours ever!" A second said: "What a beauty you are, Alex. Stunning dress babe."

A third added: "Lovely dress Alex and showing a fair bit of lovely legs. You look stunning."

The star has been serving up many sizzling looks of late, including a show-stopping red velvet dress that also featured a thigh-split and an eye-catching gold metal bodice.

Alex looked incredible in her velvet mini dress

And on Sunday she looked gorgeous in a black velvet mini dress at the MOBO Awards at The Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry.

The chic black Saint Laurent dress boasted a crystal-embellished ruffle on the shoulder and a high neck, and she teamed it with black tights, a pair of coordinating platform heels, and her hair slicked to one side.

As well as attending glittering events, Alex has a jam-packed work schedule hosting BBC One's Football Focus, The One Show, and is now presenting The Tournament.

