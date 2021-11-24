Gogglebox's Izzi Warner is almost unrecognisable in new photo after huge weight loss The Gogglebox star is positively glowing

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has surprised fans after sharing a new photo on Instagram amid her weight loss journey. She is seen wearing a black bodycon dress, leather jacket and a matching Gucci crossbody bag, and it looks as though she was enjoying a night out in a bar. She captioned the snap: "Not playing out on a school night again."

Her fans took to the comments section, with one writing: "You have lost so much weight! You look fab," while another added: "You have lost lots of weight. Fantastic effort and looking fab," and a third agreed: "Wow looking great, you can really see the weight loss."

Others simply wrote: "You look amazing Izzi", "Absolutely stunning," and, "You look incredible!"

We agree Izzi looks stunning, and this isn't the first time she has blown fans away.

Izzi has lost a dramatic amount of weight in the past 12 months

Back in September, she was seen posing alongside her children Bobby and Bessie Rose, in a church. Izzi captioned the image: "My angels. Absolutely loving being back at all the family occasions we've missed so much #baptism #family."

Izzi has two children Bobby and Bessie Rose

Several of her fans, once again, pointed out her weight loss. One wrote: "Wow, super cute! You have lost so much weight too!" Another added: "Wow you look amazing! How have you lost the weight please?" And a third agreed: "You look incredible."

Izzi hasn't spoken out about how she lost weight, but judging by her Instagram, her children keep her active, as she often shares photos of them enjoying walks and days out together.

Izzi shares her two children with her boyfriend Grant. She appears on Channel 4 show Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie, and the pair have been fan favourites since joining in 2015.

