Julianne Hough divides fans as she teases major change The 33-year-old took to Instagram

Julianne Hough might be seeing in the New Year with a brand new look!

The 33-year-old dancer has reached out to her fans to ask for their opinion as she contemplates a major hair transformation.

Julianne shared a reel of photos on Instagram showcasing her many hair styles over the years, and wrote: "Thinking about a hair change. This was my natural quarantine grow out - dirty blonde/light brown. It was the healthiest my hair has ever been.

"I've had Platinum, Auburn Red, Copper Red, Strawberry Blonde, Pink, Natural Blonde with a few pops of highlights (my hair right now), and of course that's just the color…. Pixie, Bob, 'Safe Haven' cut, Shoulder Length, Long, Bangs… Wanna help me pick? What do you think I should do next?"

Julianne reached out to fans on social media

Her followers were quick to respond – and it's safe to say they were divided! "Safe haven is my favorite movie so that's definitely a fave for me," one said of the 2013 movie, while a second echoed: "Safe haven cut is my all time favorite on you but you also ROCKED the red hair!"

"I love the red! The pink is fun too!" a third noted, and a fourth added: "Natural suits you well!" A fifth quipped: "Haven't done a buzz cut yet!"

Julianne's hair in Safe Haven proved a popular choice

No doubt Julianne's rumored new boyfriend Charlie Wilson is a fan of all of her varying styles. The pair were first romantically linked in November – a little over a year after she filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich.

The former couple's split was confirmed in May 2020 with the pair saying in a statement at the time that they had “lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate”.

Julianne and Brooks split in 2020

Julianne officially filed for divorce from the former hockey player five months later in November 2020.

Brooks, meanwhile, went public with his relationship with CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir in August.

