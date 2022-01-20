It has been a difficult few weeks for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, who have reportedly had the coronavirus in their household.

MORE: Stars and royals who have tested positive for the coronavirus or say they've likely had it

Previously it was not known which family member had tested positive for COVID-19, but the MailOnline has reported that it was the Prime Minister's baby daughter Romy who suffered "quite badly" from the virus. She was just five weeks old at the time, but she is reportedly "on the mend".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at when Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus in 2020

Carrie has remained out of the public eye since welcoming the little girl back in December, so she is likely spending time at their home in Number 11 Downing Street with her newborn baby and her son, Wilfred, who turns two in April.

SHOP: Could SAD be behind your January slump? These top-rated SAD lamps can help

RELATED: Kate Middleton's epic workout routine and healthy lifestyle is not for the faint hearted

Boris was also forced to cancel a visit to Lancashire and conduct virtual meetings in order to follow the guidelines for those who come into close contact with COVID-19.

The Prime Minister's baby daughter has reportedly suffered badly from coronavirus

The couple, who tied the knot in May, welcomed their daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson on 9 December, and Carrie later shared the sweet meaning behind her name. The mother-of-two told her Instagram followers: "Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on December 9 at 9.02am.

"Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romy after my aunt, Rosemary. Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow. Charlotte after Boris' late mum who we miss so much."

She added: "Wilf has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining too."

The couple share son Wilfred and daughter Romy

This is not the first time that Boris and Carrie have come into contact with COVID-19. Back in March 2020, Boris confirmed he had tested positive after suffering from mild coronavirus symptoms. He was admitted to hospital in April and later taken into intensive care.

In early April, his then-fiancée, who was pregnant with Wilfred, also said on Twitter that she had symptoms. Carrie wrote: "I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend."

She added: "Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be very reassuring."

READ: Best protein powders for women – what are the benefits and why do I need it?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.