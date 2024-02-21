Amy Schumer claims trolls are 'mad' she's not 'prettier' after being targeted over 'puffy' face

Amy Schumer is not holding back when it comes to addressing online trolls who subjected her to cruel comments after a recent appearance.

The Life & Beth star was mocked on social media last week after she appeared to have a "swollen" face on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Amy was forced to set the record straight and issued a statement on Instagram in which she explained that her battle with endometriosis caused her to appear "puffier than normal".

Now, the Trainwreck star has claimed that her haters are simply "mad" at her for not being "thinner" and "prettier" as she discussed online trolling on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak," the Emmy-winning actress said on Tuesday.

© Getty Amy Schumer's 'puffier' face resulted in some hurtful comments online

Labeling the online criticism she receives as misogyny, Amy continued: "I think that they don't want any woman to speak - I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

Despite trying to focus on the "passion out there" for her from her fans, Amy admitted she has been forced to grow a "thick skin" after suffering years of online hate.



While she tries to remain positive, she confessed it's hard to ignore the trolls who "feel very comfortable [expletive] on her".

"I could focus on that, and it doesn't feel good when the whole Internet's mad at you," she explained.

"Don't get me wrong – it does not feel good, and I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it. It's been a long time people have been coming for me."

© Getty Amy hit back at online trolls

Following concern for Amy after her late-night TV appearance, she issued a statement in which she said: "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.

"And you're right it is puffier than normal right now," she added.

Explaining she is suffering from an endometriosis flare-up, a painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, Amy continued: "I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about.

© Getty The actress defended her appearance in a lengthy post on Instagram

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay. Historically women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book 'all in her head' does a good job explaining this."

She continued: "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.

"But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," she joked.

Amy has battled with her health for years

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

Amy concluded: "I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy."

