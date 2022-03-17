Molly-Mae back in hospital after delaying appointment four times The Love Island star is open with her followers about her health

Molly-Mae Hague, 22, kept her fans updated with her health struggles, sharing two photos from her trip to hospital on Wednesday.

MORE: Molly-Mae Hague reveals she's had surgery after cancer scare

The Love Island alumni revealed she'd been putting off the appointment, writing: "Blood test this morning. Cancelled it four times, no getting out of it anymore." In the photo Molly-Mae is wearing a mask, an eye mask and headphones, explaining: "The headphones and eye mask are the only way it'll happen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's enduring love story

Following her appointment, the Pretty Little Thing creative director shared a photo of her arm with a plaster, writing: "Wooohoooo."

LOOK: Molly-Mae Hague uses the cutest beauty storage baskets and you can find them on Amazon

READ: Molly-Mae reveals she's 'happier than ever' after gaining weight since Love Island

Molly-Mae didn't share what the blood test was for, but has previously spoken candidly about her cancer scare. In September 2021 she told her Instagram fans that she'd had surgery to remove a lump in her breast and finger which thankfully had turned out to be benign.

The star said: "I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well, I had it removed today."

Molly-Mae shared photos from her blood test

The fake tan entrepreneur also posted a picture of her hand which was covered with a bandage and plasters. Alongside the image, she said: "Also had a lump removed from my finger that I've spoken about a few times, too. Also having a cannula put in my hand has always been without a doubt my biggest fear... So that in itself today has been a HUGE achievement for me."

MORE: Duchess Camilla had the Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet before Molly Mae

Molly-Mae explained to fans that she'd been referred for a biopsy after discovering a benign lump in her breast had grown. She said at the time: "I basically noticed a little lump in my boob, went to get it checked and it was completely fine, completely benign. It's a little thing called a fibroadenoma and it's a normal thing to get at this age, small lumps can happen all the time it doesn't mean they're sinister."

Molly-Mae celebrated having her blood test

Last month, while away in Mexico on a shoot, Molly-Mae shared a photo of her lump removal scar, saying she had: "grown to like it."

Molly-Mae posted this picture of her scar

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.