Ranvir Singh returns to ITV after early exit due to health issue – fans react The presenter hosted Lorraine on Friday

Ranvir Singh made her return to ITV on Friday morning after the presenter was forced to leave Good Morning Britain earlier this week due to suffering from severe hay fever.

MORE: Ben Shephard makes heartfelt plea to fans in emotional post

The TV host was back presenting on the end of week edition of Lorraine, and took to Twitter to announce her bounce back from feeling unwell. "Thanks for all the guidance on my streaming sore eyes this week!," she began.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh left shocked by Ben Shephard's comments on GMB

"It was an allergic reaction to something more than tree pollen as the skin around my eyes has gone paper thin and sore. Anyway I’ll be hosting @lorraine tomorrow and for all of next week - sorry for my face."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see the TV star back on their screens. One person wrote: "From one Ranvir to another, glad you sorted out the issue, and hope your eyes not so bad today, watching you on #Lorraine this morning, haven’t noticed, looking beautiful Ranvir, my fav presenter, so bit biased."

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid makes rare comment about the downside of fame

MORE: Ranvir Singh turns heads on GMB in ultra-flattering jumpsuit

Ranvir made an early exit from GMB on Wednesday

A second tweeted: "My right eye has been streaming non-stop the last few days and is so sore from me constantly wiping it. Now using antihistamine eye drops and they really help x."

A third agreed and also sent well wishes: "Just glad you are feeling better Ranvir I know someone who went through the same thing glad you are feeling better love."

The presenter returned to Lorraine on Friday

On Wednesday, the presenter was replaced by the show's new political correspondent, Louisa James, an hour into the programme, after suffering an allergic reaction.

Addressing Ranvir's sudden absence, host Susanna Reid said: "We have the rest of the day's news now and it's no longer Ranvir. Louisa, you've stepped in. How's Ranvir?"

Louisa responded: "Ranvir is fine. Well, I think she's going to be fine. We think she's had a bit of an allergic reaction to something, maybe she's got a bit of a sore eye but she's just resting."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.