Davina McCall reveals 10-minute trick for healthy glow The presenter let her followers in on her secret

Davina McCall is one of those people who always seems to have a glow about them, with boundless energy and confidence, and the presenter, 54, has finally revealed her secret.

Speaking to the camera dressed in a light-coloured sports bra, Davina said: "How do you become more confident? I'm telling you for starters, confidence isn’t about the dress size you are, or how thin you are. Confidence is something that will make you feel great in your skin and make you super attractive to absolutely everybody."

WATCH: Davina McCall shares her confidence hack

"It's easy to talk about it, but it's so blooming elusive. So where do you start? I know exactly where you start. The first place you start is exercise," she continued.

"There's something about exercise that puts a spring in your step. It's not about your size, or your shape, it's about the fact you're doing something nice for yourself. You're giving yourself a bit of a hug and you're going 'you're worth looking after' and you are."

Davina captioned the video with more wise words: "All my long life I have looked at certain people and thought what is it about you that is so attractive and for sure it’s all about confidence. If you feel good about yourself other people feel good about you too. The first step is NEVER COMPARE YOURSELF TO ANYONE ELSE and the second step is EXERCISE.

Davina brigthens up her workouts in colourful activewear courtesy of JD Williams

"Even it's just 10 minutes. Anything. It's an act of self-care. That you are worthy of. Just start somewhere. Doesn't have to be massive. (If you start too big you will never want to go again). Small can build bit by bit. It just makes you feel better about yourself and life."

Despite appearing super upbeat, it's been a difficult year for the star. Her beloved father passed away in early March and at the time Davina wrote: "My dad, Andrew, died on Monday night. He took a turn for the worse on Sunday but thankfully he wasn't in pain. He was peaceful.

Davina shared this photo of her and her Dad

"I'm so grateful for that, and that we could be with him... He was the best dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot."

