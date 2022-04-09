Davina McCall surprises fans with bikini workout

Davina McCall has stunned fans with a new body conditioning workout routine. The Masked Singer presenter took to social media to share a clip of her exercising and fans can't believe how incredible the beloved TV host looks.

MORE: Davina McCall receives 'virtual hug' from fans after poignant workout

Davina participated in the workout wearing a white strapless bikini, showcasing her perfectly toned figure. She wore her dark hair down loose and opted for a fresh-faced appearance, letting her natural post-workout glow speak for itself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall reveals trick for being 'super attractive'

The 54-year-old accessorised with some gold jewellery, including an eye-catching chunky gold chain bracelet and layered gold chain necklaces. The star flashed a glimpse of a pretty nude pink mani-pedi that accentuated her sun-kissed tan.

MORE: Davina McCall works out in gorgeous backless sweatshirt - see photo

Davina took to Instagram to share the active video with her 1.5 million followers. She captioned the workout post: "Body weight conditioning with Adrien…love …was trying to look really pro…don’t know why I bother @ownyourgoalsdavina (Adrian is on there, link in bio)," with a string of laughing emojis.

Davina wowed fans with her workout routine

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment on Davina's workout routine and how effortless the star looked as she stretched out her toned muscles. "Wow you look gorgeous," one fan penned, while another added: "Wonder woman!" A third commented: "Love Yoga with Adriene," while a fourth agreed, saying: "Love Adriene, my fav," with a red love heart emoji.

Davina looked flawless in the clip

Davina recently revealed the secret behind her never-fading beauty glow. Speaking to her phone camera dressed in a baby blue sports bra, Davina said: "How do you become more confident? I'm telling you for starters, confidence isn’t about the dress size you are, or how thin you are. Confidence is something that will make you feel great in your skin and make you super attractive to absolutely everybody."

READ: Davina McCall's health woes: 'I couldn't construct a sentence of any kind'

She continued: "It's easy to talk about it, but it's so blooming elusive. So where do you start? I know exactly where you start. The first place you start is exercise."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.