Denise Welch left her followers stunned on Friday when she shared a gorgeous bikini photo from her sunshine break with her husband Lincoln Townley.

The Loose Women star, 63, looked phenomenal in an orange two-piece that highlighted her toned figure and never-ending legs as she confidently posed next to a sun-lounger. Denise added a pair of white sandals and accessorised with a bold red lip and some sunglasses as she showed off her tan lines in the beautiful photo.

WATCH: Denise Welch reveals fitness struggle - and it's so relatable

It's little wonder the TV star was unable to wipe the smile from her face considering her relaxed surroundings – and her fans were left gobsmacked by her sensational figure.

"You look amazing! Have a fabulous time," one follower commented on her Instagram photo. "Beautiful photo. Fab bod, Denise," said a second.

A third added: "What a figure!" While a fourth remarked: "You look incredible. I know you work hard at it so deserve it."

Denise admitted that her break couldn't have come soon enough after a tough year that saw her lose her beloved dad, Vin.

Denise looked gorgeous in her bright bikini

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Well after what has been my annus horribilis we managed to get away!! Losing dad to pneumonia after seeing him fight so valiantly, me getting bronchitis, Covid then 2 weeks ago Matty and Twigs lost their little dog Solo in an accident. It’s just been awful.

"So to be away in the sunshine is wonderful. I’m still so angry about what’s going on at home and trying desperately to stay away from news and Twitter but it’s hard when you’re as invested in it all as I’ve been."

Praising her diet plan LighterLife, Denise added: "Thank you @lighterlife for giving me cognitive behavioural therapy tools that although designed to change my destructive relationship with food, also help me deal with stress on a day to day basis.

"But I have to be grateful to be in a beautiful place with my ever loving and tolerant husband @lincolntownley."

