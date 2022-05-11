Hilary Duff fitness: how the actress toned up for her nude photoshoot The How I Met Your Father star looks incredible

Actress Hilary Duff, 34, broke the internet when she posted her latest magazine shoot, gracing Women's Health's cover totally naked.

The star, who is starring in the reboot of How I Met Your Mother, named How I Met Your Father, trained with PT Dominic Leeder ahead of shooting the show, sharing that she worked out four days a week for an hour at a time in her garage.

Rather than hitting the treadmill and cross trainer, Hilary concentrated on exercises that increased her strength and stamina, to create lean muscle mass.

Hilary's workout routine focused on weighted squats, dumbbell rows and tricep pushdowns, as week as 30-second cardio blasts to raise her heartbeat, with jumping lunges.

According to Women's Health, Dominic incorporated stretching, rolling, and Theragun massage into Hilary's routine.

Hilary Duff posed naked for Women's Health

To complement her strength training, Hilary also hiked and played tennis for her hit of cardio.

Speaking of how her routine benefited her, Hilary told the title: "I slept better, I felt better."

Hilary Duff worked out four times a week ahead of filming her new show

The star was more relatable than ever though, when she admitted since wrapping filming, she has lowered the intensity of her workouts.

Speaking of her decision to do the nude shoot, Hilary said on Instagram: "I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right.

Hilary Duff said she felt strong during her nude shoot

"I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high-waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love," she continued.

"I love these photos so much, thank you for capturing a moment in time where I felt both completely vulnerable but powerful," she continued.

She concluded the post by thanking Dominic, writing: "Thank you for getting me motivated every day and in this great shape!"

Dominic also posted the cover, poking fun at Hilary writing: "She would hate it if I said she gave me a hard time so I'll say she doesn't.... she NEEEVVVEEER complains and always does everything I give her." Hilary jokily replied, saying: "Nevvvver do I evvvver complain. Or cancel. A++++ student ammirite?"

