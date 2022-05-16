Is this common health issue the reason your fake tan doesn't last? A skin expert explains

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you always painstakingly apply your self-tan, yet find it goes patchy and fades within a few days, there could be a very common health reason behind it.

According to skincare specialist Dr. Lauren Evans, who works with skincare brand Arbonne, if you have dry skin, you'll find it difficult to stop your fake tan from fading. She explains that self-tan sits on the very surface of your skin, adhering to the dead skin cells.

Applying self-tan with a mitt helps it to last

These dead skin cells react to DHA in self-tan (DHAs are the chemicals that create that coveted bronze shade), resulting in a tan on the surface layer of your skin.

"As soon as the top layer of skin sheds, your tan will begin to fade and look patchy," explains Lauren. Therefore, the dryer your skin is, the quicker your self-tan will fade.

How to make self-tan last longer

1. Exfoliate beforehand

If you're a dedicated self-tanner, you'll know the holy grail advice for a long-lasting tan is to exfoliate before tanning.

"Exfoliating before tanning will ensure that you apply your tan to reasonably fresh skin, lengthening the time before your skin next sheds," explains Dr. Lauren.

For the best exfoliation, we recommend Sunday Riley's Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub. Not only does it look jazzy in your shower, it makes light work of rough and dry skin, for a smooth self-tanning canvas.

Sunday Riley Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub, £32/ $41.50, Space NK

2. Moisturise twice daily

The other step is to moisturise your body twice daily when you've got self-tan on. Once in the morning, and once before bed.

Avoid body oil though, as this breaks down tan, shortening the lifespan of your gorgeous glow.

Try Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Nude Fragrance-Free Body Cream. It's intensely nourishing, and gentle enough for sensitive skin because it's fragrance-free.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Nude Fragrance-Free Body Cream, £22/ $23, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW

