10 of the best fake tans to make you look like a bronze goddess The fake tans you need to try

If you are looking for a sun-kissed glow but don't have the spare cash for a holiday, you have come to the right place! We have searched high and low to find the best fake tan for you, because we're good like that. But first, you have to ask yourself which self-tanning product are you looking for? Are you after a gradual tanner, an instant quick fix-er, or are you desperate to try the new tanning water everyone is raving about? Don't worry, we have your back - these are the best false tan products for you, from St Tropez to Sienna X to Fake Bake. Fake tan is an essential item we all reach for when the weather gets warmer. So we have found a selection of the best fake tans you need to try – and there's something for everyone. And don't worry about that infamous biscuit smell or streaky legs – newer formulas are trying to combat this - and all of our favourite fake tans are easy to use and won't leave you looking like a tangerine dream.

Tan-Luxe,The Body

The Body, £42, Tan-Luxe

Have you ever seen a fake tan product as bouji as this? Tan Luxe's 'The Body' is a transforming product which is so simple to use. No mess, no fuss - just add into your favourite body moisturiser and the tanning agents work with the natural tone of your skin, leaving you with a glow catered just to you. Plus, it even has skin firming benefits, so you can skip the gym. Ha ha!

Zero Tan Lines, Benefit

Hoola Zero Tan Lines, £25.50 Benefit

If you are on the lookout for an instant tan with a difference, you need to try Benefit's Zero Tan Lines, which is part of the iconic Hoola range. A tinted formula which blends seamlessly on the body and it gives a streak-free, buildable colour that won't transfer on your clothes. Plus, it even comes with a sponge applicator on the lid which means application couldn't be easier.

Purity Bronzing Water Gel, St. Tropez

Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Gel, £33, St. Tropez

St.Tropez were the first company to bring out the genius in-shower tan, and are always one step ahead of the game when it comes to new and exciting formulas. Last year we saw the release of the Bronzing Water Mousse, and now - meet Bronzing Water Gel! Super lightweight, this magic fluid mix gently absorbs into the skin effortlessly, without stickiness and best of all, it smells of a fruity cocktail. Yas! The golden brown colour also means you can tell eveyone you just came back from the Maldives... (we won't tell.)

Bondi Sands Aero Self Tanning Foam

Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam, £18.99, Bondi Sands

As frothy as your early morning coffee, Bondi Sands Aero is a foamy formula which not only has a light scent of coconut, but is as light as air, leaving your skin with a warm, long-lasting glow. Use with a mitt and watch your skin transform.

Elemis Total Glow Bronzing Body Lotion

Total Glow Bronzing Body Lotion, 37.50, Elemis

Not everyone wants to be as brown as a Love Island star you know! If a lightly hit of colour is what you are after, the Total Glow Bronzing Body Lotion by Elemis is just the product for you. The secret ingredient of wheat builds a subtle, even tan that won't overpower you. And the added Red Algae Extract and Green Tea means it will keep you hydrated too. Win win!

Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Sunless Glow

Beauty Blur Sunless Glow, £32.50, Vita Liberata

Vita Liberata is loved by everyone, from Rosie HW to world-famous beauty bloggers and the Beauty Blur Sunless Glow is a total treat.This multi-purpose, skin-tone optimiser enhances the face and décolleté with tan whilst still acting as a primer - blurring imperfections and leaving you with flawless skin (without Facetune.) The colour payoff is a true caramel and features light reflecting particles which leave skin looking radiant and oh-so-smooth.

Sienna X 1 Hour Tan Tinted Mist

1 Hour Tan Tinted Mist, £22, Sienna X

Want a quick and easy tan on the go? Step up Sienna X. The new 1 Hour Tan Tinted Mist is a great tinted, lightweight spray which is perfect for topping up your tan fast. Infused with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E – it's hydrating and soothing and is super long-lasting. What's not to love?

Fake Bake, Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum for Face & Body

Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum for Face & Body, £29.99, Fake Bake

When you think of holidays, you think of coconuts, right? Any fan of the fresh summer smell will love Fake Bake's latest offering - The Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum for Face & Body. This serum is filled to the brim with skin-loving ingredients – including coconut oil which acts as a firming treatment. This product nourishes and tones the skin while still adding colour. Like any serum, it's long-lasting and is completely streak free, plus it plumps the skin all in one hit.

This Works, Perfect Legs Gradual Tan

Perfect Legs Gradual Tan, £38, This Works

Is there anything more delightful than a pair of freshly tanned pins? This Works has produced a product which is just for the legs – a gradual tan which you apply to your limbs. It will gradually build a natural-looking tan with a sparkly hint of subtle shimmer. The pumping applicator means you don’t waste any product and the robust bottle is great for travelling with.

Isle of Paradise, Self tanning drops for face and body - £19.95

Self tanning drops for face and body, £19.95, Isle of Paradise

Isle of Paradise is still one of the most popular tans on Instagram, loved by celebs are beauty bloggers alike. Packaged in a glass bottle which is pepped up with pastel prettiness, this pipette-housed product is so easy to use, simply add a drop of the formula to your daily moisturiser and it will make you look instantly sun-kissed.