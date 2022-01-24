20 best tanning drops for your face to beat the January blues

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fake tan for the entire body may look great, but, admittedly, can be a little bit of hassle to apply evenly, which is why we can’t get enough of tanning drops for your face.

Not only are face tanning drops super easy to apply, help to achieve that glow, and are more delicate for the sensitive skin on your face, but they can also double up as a moisturiser as some contain hyaluronic acid.

RELATED: 31 fake tans to make you look like you've been on holiday even if you haven't

MORE: How to get fake tan off: Tips and removers that actually work

If you’re anything like us you may also find that your tan on your face, whether real or a faux glow, comes off quicker than the rest of your body, but a few little droplets of self tan can remedy that for an even complexion.

The popular tanning brands, including Tan Luxe, Skinny Tan, Tanologist and Isle of Paradise are among some of the labels who have heard our cries for a specific face tan.

What are tanning drops?

Tanning drops are a formula which contain a self tan formula to give your skin a faux sun tan, and depending on the product can vary from light to dark shades.

They are super simple to use, you can apply two to three drops directly to your face, and let it sink in, similar to a moisturiser, or you can blend with a serum as a tan enhancer.

How to use tanning drops

Tanning drops are super simple to use.

All you have to do is apply a few drops to your face, whether you apply directly to your skin, blend with your moisturiser, or on your hands before blending in, as you would any other face serum.

Let it dry, and develop, and you will notice your skin will be glowing.

Best tanning drops for the face

Tan Luxe tanning drops for face

Tan Luxe is arguably the most popular fake tan brand, with the brand's face tan drops increasing in popularity, especially on social media. Not only can you choose different shades, but Tan Luxe's face drops also target different skin needs, from Super Glow, which contains nourishing hyaluronic acid, to Anti-Age that targets fine lines and wrinkles.

The Face: Anti-Age, £39, Tan Luxe

Isle of Paradise tanning drops for face

Isle of Paradise's Tan Water is one of the go-to fake tan products for the body, which can also be used on the face. But for those looking for a beauty buy especially for the face, these Self-Tanning Drops are ideal to tan your visage.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Light, £19.95, Boots

Skinny Tan tanning drops for face

Skinny Tan's Face Tanning Drops can be easily added to your moisturiser to give your skin a little "hint of tint". It is also cruelty free, is suitable for vegans and vegetarians, and also free of harsh chemicals, which is why it gets a yes from us.

Skinny Tan Face Tanning Drops, £16.99, Superdrug

Bondi Sands tanning drops for face

Bondi Sands' Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops are more potent than other face tan drops, so it is ideal for those who want a darker glow. They also aim to deeply nourish your skin, as it contains Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin C and E, which work to repair and hydrate the dermis.

Bondi Sands Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops, £14.99, Boots

Bali Body tanning drops for face

For those looking for a lightweight tan enhancer for the face, look no further. This Tan Water is enriched with hydrated jojoba oil, and soothing rose water, with the addition of tan enhancer to leave your skin hydrated, radiant and sun kissed.

Bali Body Face Tan Water, £26, ASOS

Tanologist tanning drops for face and body

While we are lusting after a face tan, a face tan that is gentle on the body too is the double threat our beauty cupboards need.

Tanologist Face and Body Drops, £14.99, Lookfantastic

Glow Recipe tanning drops for face

Glow Recipe has done it again. For those looking for radiant complexion, this creation is for you to leave your skin radiant and dewy.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, £31, Cult Beauty

Tropic Skincare tanning drops for face

Tropic Skincare is a beauty brand to invest in for natural ingredients, and beauty buys that are suitable for all skin types and wanting a range of beauty products. The latest skincare buy on our radar is the brand's Sun Drops, which has been created from natural plant allo-melanin to mimic your skin's natural sun kissed glow, and will combat any streaks or garish orange patches people fear when fake tanning.

SUN DROPS Gradual Tanning Facial Serum, £22, Tropic Skincare

Filter by Molly Mae tanning drops for face

Molly-Mae Hague has released her very own fake tan brand, complete with tanning drops. The tanning drops can be used on your face and body for a natural sun-kissed glow.

Tanning Drops, £24.99, Filter by Molly Mae

Beauty Pie tanning drops for face

Beauty Pie's Sun Kissed Glow Self Tanning Drops does exactly what it says on the tin, and leaves your skin with that highly sought after natural sun-kissed complexion.

Awesome Bronze Sun Kissed Glow Self Tanning Drops, £40, Beauty Pie

Coco & Eve tanning drops for face

Bronzing Face Drops aim to be a super hydrating formula, which is free of nasties including alcohol that dries the skin. Not only does it hydrate, and tan your skin, but it also works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Bronzing Face Drops, £22.90, Coco & Eve

E.L.F. Cosmetics tanning drops for face

Looking for an affordable fake tan specifically for your face, E.L.F. Cosmetics has you covered with its Sun Kissed Drops.

e.l.f. Booster Drops Sun-Kissed, £10, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Dr. Sebagh tanning drops for face

Dr. Sebagh's Self Tanning Drops tick all the boxes, as they not only provide a natural sun tan, but it also shields the skin from HEV light, and protects against the blue light, which is emitted from screens of smartphones, tablets and laptops.

DR SEBAGH Self-Tanning Drops, £12, Net-A-Porter

The Body Shop tanning drops for face

The Body Shop is a popular retailer for those looking for natural skincare and beauty buys, and that includes fake tan products. This creation, which is also known as a Holiday Glow Creator, we are all for, as it can work to give your skin a glow, but also contour your facial features, as it is an instant tan.

Drops of Sun, £12, The Body Shop

Dr. Barbara Sturm tanning drops for face

Glow Drops are a godsend for those who want to rejuvenate their skin, achieve a glowing complexion with a hint of bronzing effect.

Glow Drops, £40, Dr. Barbara Sturm

Trish McEvoy tanning drops for face

Trish McEvoy's Instant Solutions Tanning Drops have been described as a "customisable" self tan, which you can layer if you would like a darker tan. It also works to hydrate the skin for a glowing and smooth skin surface.

Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Tanning Drops, £37, Selfridges

Oskia tanning drops for face

Oskia's Adaptive Tan Drops is a vegan and natural formula, which contains nourishing ingredients, including vitamins A, B5, C and E, Pea Peptides, White Tea and MSM. The self-tanning drops boosts melanin production for a natural sun kissed glow, which develops over three to four hours.

Oskia Adaptive Tan Drops, £72, Cult Beauty

St Moriz tanning drops for face

St. Moriz is another top rated fake tan label, which has stood the test of time. The Advanced Pro Tan Boosting Facial Serum works to provide a radiant glow and natural-looking faux tan.

St. Moriz Advanced Pro Tan Boosting Facial Serum, £9.99, Superdrug

Clarins tanning drops for face

Clarins is one of the leading skincare brands, so those looking for a skin brightening and tan enhancing beauty buy - look no further.

Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face, £20, Clarins

Rodial tanning drops for face

Rodial knows how to do beauty products, and do them well. Rodial's Hyaluronic Tan Serum is both tan enhancing and hydrating, thanks to the inclusion of hyaluronic acid, which works to absorb more moisture into the skin.

Hyaluronic Tan Serum, £30 (Was £45), Rodial

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.