Michelle Keegan shares 4-step routine for looking incredible – and it's so simple!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no denying that Michelle Keegan is one of the most gorgeous celebrities out there, and luckily she's shared her secrets with fans in a new video.

SEE: Michelle Keegan's show-stopping bikini post leaves fans in awe

Announcing that she is the new ambassador for Vital Proteins Collagen, Michelle shared a video of herself performing yoga in a sports bra and leggings, explaining: "Movement, rest, looking after [herself] and Vital Proteins" are the key to her wellbeing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares her wellness secrets

"It's about a 360 approach to my body and mind," the actress continued as she performed her yoga flow.

READ: Michelle Keegan unveils touching meaning behind name of new swimwear brand

SEE: Michelle Keegan glows in sporty selfie as she soaks up the sun in Australia

Michelle accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption, writing: "I'm so excited to announce that I'm now a @vitalproteins.uk ambassador. I'm really happy to be partnering with my favourite collagen brand that has been a staple part of my everyday routine for so long now! So happy to be a part of the Vital family."

Michelle's husband Mark Wright supported her new move, commenting the praying hands emoji, and Michelle's followers shared their love of the collagen powder too.

Michelle Keegan is always glowing

One wrote: "Never miss a morning of mine," while another said: "This is the best! I love this product."

SEE: Michelle Keegan in floods of tears over emotional reunion

Michelle isn't the only celebrity fan of the supplement. Fellow actress Jennifer Aniston also takes it daily and is such a fan that she was named chief creative officer in 2020.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, £17.91, Amazon

Collagen powder can be added to water, smoothies, or even coffee if it's creamer collagen. Collagen supplements help the body build new collagen, the protein that helps give skin its youthful bounce.

At the time of her partnership with Vital Proteins, Jennifer said: "I'm so excited to (finally) announce that I'm joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it.

"I've always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I'm so happy to share the importance of collagen."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.