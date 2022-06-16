Michelle Keegan wows in sleek sports bra and leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is always a reliable source of sporty style inspiration. The 35-year-old took to social media to share some glowing snaps of her recent campaign with Vital Protein, looking uber-athletic in some sleek gymwear.

The actress donned a pale pink sports bra with a feminine V-neckline and thin straps, which she paired with some high-waisted black leggings. She went barefoot as she sat cross-legged on a yoga mat and beamed as she showed off her gym-ready ensemble.

Michelle styled her brunette tresses in a high messy bun, letting some loose wisps shape her smiling face. She opted for a natural beauty blend to complement her off-duty look, which consisted of a flawless complexion, defined brows and a nude lip.

The star accessorised with a modest gold chain necklace with a coin-like pendant, simple gold hoop earrings and a coordinating gold bracelet. She sported a pale pink manicure to match the colour palette of her attire, leading the eye to catch a glimpse of her glittering wedding band.

Michelle shared the news with fans via Instagram, alongside the caption: "I'm so excited to announce that I'm now a @vitalproteins.uk ambassador! I'm really happy to be partnering with my favourite collagen brand that has been a staple part of my everyday routine for so long now! So happy to be a part of the Vital family," with a yellow heart emoji.

Michelle leads a healthy lifestyle

Fans were quick to pen their favourable thoughts about Michelle's outfit and career move. “So proud of you. You are amazing," one commented, while another said: "Wooooowww you go girl." A third mentioned: “"Absolutely Gorgeous," and a fourth added: "Proud of you every day."

During a promo video for the wellbeing brand, Michelle also shared 4-step routine for looking incredible – and it's surprisingly simple.

She explained: "Movement, rest, looking after [herself] and Vital Proteins" are the key to her wellbeing,” as she performed a yoga flow. "It's about a 360 approach to my body and mind."

