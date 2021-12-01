Wendy Williams' fans plea for update on her health as Leah Remini and Michelle Visage host show Wendy has been absent from her own show since September

Wendy Williams' fans have been left divided after Leah Remini and Michelle Visage were named guest hosts.

MORE: Wendy Williams reveals real reason behind 11kg weight loss

The talk show host has been absent from her own show since September after revealing she was taking time off due to "ongoing health issues". While it is still unknown when Wendy will be returning, fans were left sending their prayers to Wendy with many praising the pair for being a "dynamic duo".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's affairs

"Praying for Wendy," commented one fan as another shared: "Great combo. Miss you Wendy. I refuse to believe that you won't return."

"Miss Wendy but think Leah is doing a great job," added one fan, although many shared that they preferred Sherri Shephard as host in the interim.

MORE: Wendy Williams' son sparks huge reaction in rare photo with mother

SEE: Wendy Williams' $15k-a-month home

It was confirmed in late November that The View's Sherri will take over as guest host through most of December, with reports suggesting that she will be made a permanent replacement, with an announcement expected in January once the show returns from its hiatus for the festive period.

It was initially reported back in September that Wendy had a "breakthrough case of COVID-19" despite being vaccinated and was experiencing "serious complications".

The show revealed Leah and Michelle were guest hosts

A statement from The Wendy Williams Show read: "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition."

Recent reports claimed that Wendy is suffering from the effects of early-onset dementia. However, her younger brother Tommy, 54, denied these rumors, revealing Wendy has not been "displaying that type of behavior to the family".

"We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that," he told The Sun, adding: "My dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical."

Wendy shared wth fans she is "making progress"

In November, Wendy broke her silence, giving her fans, who have become increasingly worried for her health, an update on social media.

She penned: "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox