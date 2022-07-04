Amanda Holden drops jaws in rare video with Simon Cowell's son Eric The star is seriously flexible

Amanda Holden isn't shy about taking on social media challenges, and over the weekend she roped Simon Cowell's partner Lauren Silverman, and his son Eric, into proceedings.

In a video posted to Instagram, Amanda, 51, Lauren, 44, Eric, eight, and Amanda's daughter Hollie, 10, take on a handstand challenge, which sees them place one foot on the wall behind them, before placing their hands on the floor and levitating their other leg in the air.

The challenge looks part three-legged dog (yoga fans will know!) and part gravity-defying stunt, and Amanda's followers were impressed by the star's flexibility as she effortlessly flows her leg through the air, pointing her toe as she goes.

"Mandy, you nailed it girl," one wrote, while another commented: "How is everyone doing this? I fell on my face."

While Amanda says she isn't a fan of the gym, she stays flexible with yoga sessions, which she's been doing since Hollie was born in 2012, which explains why she aced the handstand challenge.

Amanda Holden stays fit by practicing yoga

While her handstand abilities are undeniably impressive, some fans were more impressed by Amanda's living room, marvelling at the high ceilings with gorgeous wooden beams and large, exposed brick wall. "I don't have a wall big enough," one wrote, accompanied by laughing emojis.

We suspect the video was shot at Amanda's country retreat in the Cotswolds, where Lauren and Simon have been known the visit.

Amanda shares her country home with husband Chris and daughters Lexi and Hollie

Along with her husband, Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, Amanda often enjoys weekends and holidays in the Chipping Norton cottage and luckily for her fans, she has revealed several glimpses at the stylish interiors on social media.

