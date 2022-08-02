Susan Calman admits career-threatening issue: All the details The Grand By The Sea star recently sought help

Susan Calman is lighting up our TV screens every night this week with her new show Susan Calman's Grand By The Sea, but the comedian recently revealed a crippling fear that put her career as a travel presenter in jeopardy.

The star is known for her travel-based TV series, giving viewers a taste of the best staycations Britain has to offer as well as showcasing cruises, and she has a very good reason for sticking to home soil and journeying by boat – until recently, Susan was terrified of flying, limiting how many travel shows she could do.

Susan Calman is currently exploring the UK coastline

"Until very recently I had a terrible fear of flying," she told Love TV magazine. "I still have a fear of flying, but I can now get on a plane."

Susan went on to explain how she's working towards conquering her fear. "I did some hypnotherapy, which really helped me," she shared.

"[I'm] just trying to retrain my brain to say 'you're missing out on life,'" she said. "I still don't enjoy it but I know the destination at the end will make it worthwhile."

Susan Calman has been afraid of flying for 20 years

Susan also spoke to Ranvir Singh about her fear of flying on Lorraine on Monday morning, sharing: "I had a terrible fear of flying for about 20 years, so to be able to do this has been a huge step forward, and a huge challenge."

Susan Calman's Grand By The Sea sees the star turn her hand at everything from sea-swimming to jet-skiing, proving that despite her fear of flying, Susan is rather adventurous.

Susan Calman loves to travel

We wonder where her next show will take her...

