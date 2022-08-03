Prince Harry's close friend JJ Chalmers reveals the last time he saw the royal The Invictus Games winner opened up about his royal friend

Prince Harry's friend JJ Chalmers appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday to talk about the Commonwealth Games, and presenter Ranvir Singh took the opportunity to quiz the medal winner on the Duke of Sussex.

JJ, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, met Prince Harry when they were both in the military, and has since been a key player in the Invictus Games, which Meghan Markle's husband launched in 2014.

The Invictus Games ties JJ and Prince Harry together, with JJ winning a gold medal in cycling in the inaugural year of the competition, and the medallist shared that the event was the last time he saw Prince Harry.

When Ranvir quizzed JJ on when he'd last spent time with the Duke of Sussex, JJ revealed he hadn't seen his friend since April, commenting: "I last saw him at the Invictus Games, and we message back and forth and have a little chit chat."

He went on to reveal what they talk about now, years on from serving in the military together, explaining: "It's dad chat, we just check the kids are still watching Octonauts," he said.

Harry and JJ have been friends for many years

This is the second time the star has name-checked the TV show. Speaking to Radio Times in July 2022, the former Royal Marine revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, is a huge fan of the hit children's television series, The Octonauts, and that his own son, James, also has a soft spot for the popular animated show.

"Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat.

JJ Chalmers hasn't seen Prince Harry since April 2022

"I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too. The kids are a similar age and have similar interests."

The former Strictly star revealed that his children, Hayley and James, had not yet had the chance to enjoy a playdate with Archie and his younger sister Lilibet, but added: "I'm sure they'll get together one day soon."

