Why Prince George can't wait to move to Windsor: the real reason

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are set to move to Windsor in the coming months, and Prince George is particularly excited about the relocation.

It's thought that the move is motivated by the family's desire to be closer to both the Queen and Duchess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury in Berkshire, but it's not the close family members that Prince George is excited about.

The move to the Windsor Estate from their home at Kensington Palace will give Prince George and his siblings more freedom to enjoy their favourite outdoor pastimes, which include swimming, football and tennis.

It is believed the family will live in four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which will provide the Cambridge children with infinite space to play outdoors and explore the surrounding gardens.

Windsor Great Park is on the doorstep of the property too, which is the perfect spot for long walks and cycling.

Prince George loves spending time outside

There will also be ample opportunities for dog walking and horse riding, so Prince William and Duchess Kate can rest assured knowing that their kids will be spoilt for choice when it comes to playtime.

Prince George is known to love outdoor pursuits; a dedicated football fan, he's been spotted having a kickabout with Prince William and Princess Charlotte and attended the Euros final in 2021.

Prince George has loved football since a young age

His passion for tennis is well-documented too, receiving private lessons from Roger Federer. Roger confirmed that he had been to the home of the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents to meet the young prince, confirming George had a good tennis technique after they played together.

